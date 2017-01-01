A Security Toolbox for Developers

Dig deeper into emails & IPs

The Sqreen API allows you to tap into our extensive knowledgebase to discover security risks hiding in your own data. Find out whether that email address is from an anonymizing service, or that IP address is a Tor exit point. You can even find out if the address has been implicated in a past security attack.

  • risk score
  • known attacker
  • disposable email
  • injection attempt
  • city
  • continent
  • country
  • VPN
  • datacenter
  • proxy
  • TOR IP
  • and more…
{
  "email": "attacker@yopmail.com",
  "risk_score": 50,
  "is_known_attacker": false,
  "high_risk_security_events_count": 0,
  "security_events_count": 0,
  "is_disposable": true,
  "is_email_malformed": false,
  "is_email_harmful": false
}

Protect your webapp & fix vulnerabilities

Get started in less than a minute

Just add the Sqreen Agent to your app and you’re good to go. No configuration or maintenance is needed.

Quickly diagnose and fix issues

Sqreen provides stack traces and other actionable information to help you remedy security issues in your code quickly and easily.

Integrate with the technologies you love

Node: Express, Hapi.js etc.
Ruby: Rails, Sinatra etc.
Python: Pyramid, Django, flask etc.

Take it even further

Want even more security for you app? Try the Sqreen Agent free for 14 days. The Sqreen Agent lives inside of your app, gives visibility in your app security, and blocks attacks in real-time.

